PM Modi begins 11-day ‘special ritual’ ahead of Ram Mandir consecration, seeks people’s blessings | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Ram Mandir consecration: With just over a week to go for the historic consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 12) expressed his emotion stating that he would start a “special ritual” of 11 days from today in view of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla. The Prime Minister sought blessings from the people of the country and said that the almighty has made him an “instrument” to represent the people of India during the historic event on January 22.

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi shared an over 10 minute-long video in which he detailed his “first-time emotion” of such kind, ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.

“Only 11 days are left for the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today. I am seeking blessings from all the people. At this moment, it is very difficult to express my feelings in words, but I have tried from my side,” PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi's message

Expressing his views on the consecration ceremony, the Prime Minister said that there is an atmosphere of devotion for Lord Ram and everyone is waiting for January 22 when the historic event is slated to take place.

"It is my fortune that I am also getting an opportunity to witness the occasion of consecration ceremony. I am emotional. I am passing through such a feelings for the first time in my life," he said.

Calling the pran pratishtha a "huge responsibility", PM Modi cited the learnings he had from the great spiritual people, and said that he would begin a special ritual of 11 days beginning today until the pran pratishtha event.

"The dream that several generations have dreamt in their hearts for several years. I am getting an opportunity to be present when it will become a reality. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration. It is a huge responsibility. The guidance that I got from the great spiritual people, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today. I seek blessings from people, saints that there should be no dearth from my side," he said.

"It is my fortune that I am beginning my 11-day ritual from Nashik Dham Panchwati," he added.

PM recalls his mother

"My mother used to chant the name of Sita Ram until the end of her life. I will witness the pran pratishtha physically, but 140 crore Indians will be present in my mind. Every devotee of Ram will be with me." he said.

Consecration ceremony

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. Many VVIP guests from the country and abroad are expected to come to the temple town to attend the event.

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir: 45 tonnes of laddus, made of pure desi ghee, to be prepared as 'prasad' for mega event

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir event invites to be 'hand-delivered' to all guests | DETAILS on invitation card, invitees