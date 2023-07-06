Rajat Sharma becomes most followed TV news personality in the world on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV's Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma

Rajat Sharma, India TV's Editor-In-Chief and Chairman, has become the most followed TV news personality in the world on Twitter.

With a whopping 10.7 million followers, Rajat Sharma is now the most followed TV news personality in the world on the microblogging site Twitter, according to Muck Rack's 'The 2023 State of Journalism on Twitter' report.

Rajat Sharma's meteoric rise in followers is a testament to his ability to capture the attention and interest of a vast online audience. His popularity on Twitter also speaks volumes about his popular courtroom interview show ‘Aap Ki Adalat,’ aired continuously for the last 30 years and ‘Aaj Ki Baat,’ which is aired on weekdays, 9 pm on India TV.

"I am overwhelmed and humbled by the support and love I have received on Twitter. It is truly heartening to see people from diverse backgrounds come together on this platform to engage in constructive conversations. I will continue to use this platform responsibly and strive to provide accurate and unbiased information," said Rajat Sharma as he expressed his gratitude to his followers.

Latest India News