India TV Poll Results: Has Congress managed to end rift between Gehlot, Pilot just before Rajasthan polling?

India TV Poll Results: Amid frenzied speculation of infighting among Congress members in Rajasthan, party leader Rahul Gandhi was recently seen with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Jaipur, saying that "we are not only seen together but we are also united."

The Congress MP arrived in Rajasthan's Jaipur on November 16 (Thursday) and was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

"We are not only seen together but we are also united. We will be together and Congress will sweep the elections here and win," Rahul Gandhi told media in Jaipur.

His remarks come amid speculation in media circles of infighting among Congress members in Rajasthan. The reports have also spelled fresh fears of the opening of a fresh chapter in the running feud between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. The visit comes amid the campaign for the November 15 assembly polls in Rajasthan, where the Congress hopes to return to power.

Earlier, Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal dismissed fears of disunity within the ranks, saying that all leaders were working together to ensure the party's return to the hustings in poll-bound Rajasthan."A narrative is being peddled that there is no unity within the Congress in Rajasthan. However, I can confirm that our party remains united as before. All our leaders are standing together and fighting with the common aim of ensuring the BJP's defeat and returning to power in Rajasthan. I believe that the public mood and pulse are in our favour. Let there be no worries. The Congress is on course on returning to power in Rajasthan," Venugopal told media.

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3. The BJP won 163 seats in the 2013 Legislative Assembly elections and formed the government in Rajasthan. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents.

Talking about the figures, a total of 9,692 people took part in this poll. Most of them, i.e. 68 per cent, believed that Congress could not manage to end rift between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot just before Rajasthan polling. At the same time, 22 per cent of people believed that Congress managed to end rift between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. At the same time, there were 10 per cent people who answered 'cannot say anything'.

