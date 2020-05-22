Railway changes rules for booking tickets of special trains. Check details The Indian Railways has made certain modifications in the terms and conditions of booking special trains running with effect from May 12. The Railways is presently running 15 pairs of special trains. The extension of the Advance Reservation Period (ARP), no tatkal booking are some of the major changes that have been made by the Railways.

Image Source : FILE FILE The Indian Railways has made certain modifications in the terms and conditions of booking special trains running with effect from May 12. The Railways is presently running 15 pairs of special trains. The extension of the Advance Reservation Period (ARP), no tatkal booking are some of the major changes that have been made by the Railways. RAILWAY CHANGES RULES FOR BOOKING TICKETS OF SPECIAL TRAINS: DETAILS The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of these trains will be increased from 7 days to 30 days.

There shall be no Tatkal booking in these trains.

RAC/Waiting list tickets will be issued in these trains as per extant instructions applicable. However waitlisted passengers will not be allowed to board these trains as per extant instructions.

First chart shall be prepared at least 4 hours before scheduled departure and second chart shall be prepared at least 2 hours((unlike earlier practice of 30 minutes) before scheduled departure. Current booking shall be permitted in between first and second chart

Booking of tickets shall be permissible through computerized PRS counters including Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra(YTSK) licensees etc, as well as through on-line booking including authorized agents of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation(IRCTC) and Common Service Centres.

These shall be implemented with effect from train booking date 24 th May 2020 and for train starting date of 31 st May 2020 onwards, the Railways said. Latest India News Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage indian railways

irctc

booking