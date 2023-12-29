Rahul Gandhi should become Prime Minister, says Siddaramaiah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with Rahul Gandhi.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday pitched that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should become the Prime Minister of the country adding only the grand old party has the strength to address the country.

Siddaramaiah's statement has come days after Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal recommended Mallikarjun Kharge's name for Prime Minister's face of I.N.D.I.A. bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Only Congress party has the strength to address problems of this country... for that, Rahul Gandhi should become the Prime Minister of the country," Siddaramaiah said.

Nobody done something like Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Siddaramaiah

Addressing Congress' 139th foundation day event, he said, "Nobody in the country had done something like the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Now, he (Rahul Gandhi) is taking up a Bharat Jodo Yatra's second version - the Nyay Yatra. That's because not everyone has got justice in the country."

"Everyone in the country -- backward classes, Dalits, minorities and women -- should get justice, hence this Yatra is being undertaken by Rahul Gandhi," he added.

Asking the Congress workers whether someone like Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi come to power, Siddaramaiah said, "forgetting all our differences, for the sake of the country, to protect the Constitution, to save the country's multiculturalism and sovereignty, and to provide justice to everyone, we must fight together and bring Congress back to power."

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls too, Siddaramaiah had pitched for Rahul Gandhi as PM.

Noting that some people talk of soft Hindutva, the CM said, "Hindutva is Hindutva. I'm an Hindu. Hindu and Hindutva are different... Haven't we built Ram temples in our villages? Don't we worship Rama and do bhajans? I too used to go for bhajans in our village... Aren't we Hindus? We are also Hindus."



