'Government is lying on China issue,' says Rahul Gandhi in Kargil rally

Rahul Gandhi Ladakh visit : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public rally in Kargil today (August 25) said that the Modi government is lying on China issue.

Previously, Rahul Gandhi targeted the Modi government on Sunday (August 20) over the border dispute with China saying 'the Prime Minister said- not an inch of land (in Ladakh) has been lost, that is not true'.

"Here people are saying the Chinese army has entered our land. People told that the land which was earlier used for grazing, now they cannot go there. The Prime Minister said – not an inch of land has been lost, that is not true. Ask anyone in Ladakh, they will tell you this," said Rahul during his rally on Friday.

Rahul attacks BJP:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are spreading hatred in India, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. While, Congress on the other side is spreading peace and harmony everywhere in the nation.

"A few months ago, we walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, it was called 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The aim was to stand against hatred and violence spread by BJP-RSS in the country. The message that came out of the Yatra was-'nafrat ke bazaar mein hum mohabbat ki dukaan kholne nikle hain'. In the last few days, I got to see this myself. At the time of the Yatra, I could not visit Ladakh due to snow in winter. It was in my heart to conduct the yatra in Ladakh and I took it forward this time on a motorbike."

“Ladakh doesn’t have scarcity of solar energy, and the people of BJP know this. This is a matter of land and they want to take away your land,” said Rahul Gandhi in his address at a public rally in Kargil.

"I spoke to several labourers and all of them told me that they are staying thousands of kilometres away from their homes, but they feel like another home in Ladakh. They told that people of Ladakh always help them, because that nature is in your DNA. Other leaders are busy doing their 'Mann Ki Baat'. I thought of listening to your 'Mann Ki Baat'. One thing is quite clear - Gandhi Ji and Congress' ideology is in Ladakh's blood and DNA," said Congress leader today.

"You told me that your political voice is being muzzled. You might have become a Union Territory, but you are being deprived of your rights. You told me that the promises of employment made to you were false," said Rahul Gandhi in Kargil today.

Rahul added that they (BJP) are suppressing the voice of Ladakh people, but we are standing with them and also giving full support in getting their rights.

