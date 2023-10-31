Tuesday, October 31, 2023
     
Rahul Gandhi takes up 'Apple notification' issue, says, 'phones are being tapped'

New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2023 12:55 IST
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that the phones of many Opposition leaders are being taped and cited the alleged notification sent by mobile giant Apple.     

He also dared the Central government and said, "Do as much phone tapping as possible, you can take my phone, I am not scared."

Raking up the Adani issue, Rahul Gandhi said, "...Earlier, I used to think number 1 is PM Modi, number 2 is Adani and number 3 is Amit Shah, but this wrong, number 1 is Adani, number 2 is PM Modi and number 3 is Amit Shah. We have understood the politics of India and now Adani ji cannot escape. Distraction politics is going on..."

