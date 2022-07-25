UP: 8 killed after double-decker buses collide on Purvanchal expressway, CM Yogi extends condolences

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh: 8 killed after two double-decker buses collide on Purvanchal expressway

Purvanchal expressway accident: At least 8 people were killed on Monday in Barabanki after two double-decker buses collided on the Purvanchal Expressway. At least 3 others are said to be critically injured and have been referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow. Both buses were headed to Delhi, one from Supaul and the other from Sitamarhi in Bihar.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and ensured that instructions have been given to the concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured.

As one bus was parked on the expressway, a speeding bus entered from behind and hit it, causing a horrific accident. About one and a half dozen passengers are said to be injured and have been admitted to CHC Haidergarh.

The Police and rescue team including ASP Manoj Pandey are present on the spot, and the relief and rescue work continues. The accident happened near Narendrapur Madraha village in the Loniktra police station area.

