Punjab State Dear New Year Lohri Bumper Lottery Result 2021 to be out today. Check time, winner list

Image Source : PUNJABSTATELOTTERIES.GOV.IN Punjab State Dear New Year Lohri Bumper Lottery Result 2021

Punjab State Dear New Year Lohri Bumper Lottery Result 2021 will be declared today at 7 pm by the Department of Punjab State Lotteries, Ludhiana on the official website -- www.punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. Those who have bought the lottery can check the results on the website once it is available. They can also click on the direct link provided below. They should know that the direct link will get activated only after the declaration of the Punjab State Dear New Year Lohri Bumper Lottery 2021 winner list.

The cost of the ticket is Rs 500 and as many as 20 lakh lottery tickets have been sold under the Punjab State Dear New Year Lohri Bumper Lottery scheme. These tickets come with series A and series B. The numbering is from 000000 to 999999 each.

The results once declared will be available on the official website and so will be the list of winners. There will be two winners who will get the chance to win Rs 2,50,00,000 while 10 people will get the chance to win the second prize money which is Rs 1,00,000 each.

Punjab State Dear New Year Lohri Bumper Lottery 2021 prize scheme:

1st prize: Rs 2,50,00,000 (2 prizes)

2nd prize: Rs 1,00,000 (10)

3rd prize: Rs 50000 (10)

4th prize: Rs 9000 (500)

5th prize: 7000 (500)

6th prize: Rs 5000 (2000)

7th prize: Rs 500 (150000)

Punjab State Dear New Year Lohri Bumper Lottery 2021 Winner List

Latest India News