Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

In an attempt to strengthen the state economy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has implemented the 'One MLA One Pension Act' in the state.

CM Mann tweeted, "I am very happy to inform Punjabis that Hon'ble Governor has approved the "One MLA - One Pension" bill...Govt has issued notification. This will save a lot of tax for the public."

Latest India News