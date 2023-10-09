Punjab: Five members of family killed after refrigerator compressor exploded in Jalandhar

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC refrigerator compressor explodes in Jalandhar house

In a shocking incident, five members of a family, including three children, were killed after an explosion in the compressor of a refrigerator at a house in Punjab's Jalandhar district on Sunday night.

According to the police, the explosion sparked a massive fire at the house.

The deceased were identified as Yashpal Ghai (70), Ruchi Ghai (40), Mansha (14), Diya (12) and Akshay (10), said police officials.

A team of forensic experts have been called to collect samples to find out the exact cause of the explosion, the officials said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

