Buses for migrants: Yogi govt asks Priyanka Gandhi to provide 500 buses in Noida

Yogi govt asks Congress to provide 500 buses in Noida for ferrying migrants.

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to provide 500 buses to facilitate migrants' travel in Noida. The UP government has asked Congress to provide these buses to District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, at ground near Expo Mart.

This comes after Priyanka Gandhi made an offer to the Yogi government for providing 1,000 bus for ferrying migrants amid coronavirus lockdown due to which migrants have stuck across various states. However, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while speaking to India TV on Monday said that his government has asked the Congress party to provide list of buses, its details so that they can be used for migrants' travel for the past three days, but, he did not receive any list.

Meanwhile, after Yogi's statement, Congress party on Monday evening provided the list of buses to the UP government to facilitate migrant labourers travel. But another development took place on Tuesday when UP government revealed that the list of buses provided by the Congress party had vehicles such as autos, bikes, cars after some of the numbers in the list showed registration for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and other vehicles that do not fall under bus category. However, the list is still being checked by the UP government.

