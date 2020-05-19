Image Source : AP Lockdown 4.0: Hours after nod by UP govt, Noida authorities deny entry from Delhi

Hours after Uttar Pradesh govt allowed movement from Delhi to Noida and Ghaziabad, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration said that "status quo" will be maintained for now or that people will not be allowed to enter Noida from the capital. Noida administration said that traffic from the national capital will not be permitted to enter UP zones till the state government gives clear instruction on implementation.

"This is to inform all concerned that, Status quo shall be maintained between Delhi Noida Border for now. We have sought instructions from state govt. as regards to the implementation of Point 3(1) and 7(12) of GO of Home dept vide No.924 dated 18/5/2020 -CP GB Nagar -DM GB Nagar (sic)," the Information Department of Gautam Buddh Nagar tweeted.

This is to inform all concerned that, Status quo shall be maintained between Delhi Noida Border for now.

We have sought instructions from state govt. as regards to implementation of Point 3(1) and 7(12) of GO of Home dept vide No.924 dated 18/5/202@dmgbnagar @CP_Noida — Information Dept GBN (@DeptGbn) May 18, 2020

The final call on allowing entry into the two cities lies with the district officials, the state government had said last night as it issued guidelines of Lockdown 4. Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, has over 4,600 COVID-19 cases.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown extended till May 31. Besides rules on traffic movement, it allowed resumption of all industrial activities in non-containment zones. For finer details on the ground, officials in each district will take calls on what can function and what can't.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage