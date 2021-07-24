Saturday, July 24, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. President Kovind to visit J&K, Ladakh from July 25-28

President Kovind to visit J&K, Ladakh from July 25-28

The President will pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict in 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial Dras on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 24, 2021 17:01 IST
President of India, Ramnath Kovind
Image Source : PTI

President will pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict in 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial Dras.

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from July 25 to 28, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Saturday.

On Monday, the President will pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict in 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial Dras (Ladakh) on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, it said.

On July 27, he will grace and address the 19th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar, the statement said. 

ALSO READ | Army Commander leads bike rally to Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh to commemorate Vijay Diwas | Photos

ALSO READ | PM Modi meets President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, briefs him on 'important issues'

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X