PM Modi meets President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, briefs him on 'important issues'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on "important issues".

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on important issues," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones of multiple development projects in Varanasi worth more than Rs 1,500 crore at the IIT-BHU ground. After reaching Varanasi, Modi inaugurated various public projects and works, including a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro vessels for tourism development on river Ganga and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

The prime minister inaugurated projects worth around Rs 744 crore and laid foundation stones of several projects and public works worth about Rs 839 crore.

