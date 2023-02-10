President Droupadi Murmu to embark on two-day official visit to Odisha today | CHECK SCHEDULE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE President Droupadi Murmu to embark on two-day official visit to Odisha on February 10

President Murmu's Odisha visit: President Droupadi Murmu will, on Friday, embark on her two-day visit to Odisha to attend official functions. This will be President Murmu's second visit to her native state after assuming the highest constitutional position in the country in July 2022.

According to the information, the President will reach Bhubaneswar at around 11.45 am where she is slated to attend the foundation day programme of Jnanaprabha Mission, a charitable organisation.

Later in the day, she will also visit her alma mater -- Rama Devi Women’s University -- to be present at this year's convocation. Notably, she completed her BA from the then-college in 1979.

President Murmu to visit Lord Lingaraj temple

On Saturday, the second day of her visit, Murmu will first pay a visit to the Lord Lingaraj temple and then inaugurate the second Indian Rice Congress at the National Rice Research Institute in Cuttack.

ALSO READ: Delhi University Convocation 2023: President Murmu to be Chief Guest, Education Minister- Guest of Honour

President Murmu visited Odisha in Nov 2022

As a President of the country, her first visit to Odisha was on November 10, 2022. During her visit, President Murmu was accorded a rousing welcome at the Bhubaneswar airport where Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had received her.

The President was given a guard of honour at the airport following which she had left for Puri on an Indian Air Force helicopter. In a rare gesture, she also walked about two kilometres to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath at Puri. Devotees also greeted the President on her way to the temple.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News