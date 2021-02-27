'On 2nd May, hold me to my last...': Prashant Kishore tweets day after EC's poll dates announcement

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Prashant Kishore tweets a day after election commission announced poll dates for Bengal.

Political strategist Prashant Kishore, a day after the election commission announced assembly polls scheduled for 4 states and Puducherry, reiterated Trinamool Congress' election slogan Bengal only wants its own daughters adding one of the key battles for democracy in India will be fought in West Bengal. Kishore is overlooking TMC's election campaign in the state.

"One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD - #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay (Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter) PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet," Kishore tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress on Friday announced a 12-member election committee that will look into the selection of candidates and plan a campaign for the upcoming assembly polls.

The panel will be headed by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, party's secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said after its core committee meeting.

Senior party leaders, MPs and MLAs are other members of the committee, he said.

Subrata Bakshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Sudip Banerjee, Derek O Brien, Sougata Roy and C M Jatua are members of the election panel.

Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee Chandrima Bhattacharya and Aroop Biswas are also part of the team.

According to party sources, the TMC leaders had extensively discussed the issues related to the selection of candidates and planned for the campaign.

"Selection of the candidates will be an important thing this time and inputs from election strategist Prashant Kishor and his team I-PAC will play an important role in it," a party leader said.

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

