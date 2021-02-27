Election vans vandalised, LEDs stolen in Bengal's Kadapara; BJP posts video, accuses TMC

Image Source : TWITTER VIDEO SCREENGRAB/@AMITMALVIYA Election vans vandalised, LEDs stolen in Bengal's Kadapara; BJP posts video

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Lokkho Sonar Bangla raths were vandalised in West Bengal. According to the saffron party, the supporters of the Trinamool Congress entered its warehouse on Friday night and damaged its publicity vans. Some LEDs were also stolen from the spot. The incident was reported from Kadapara in Kolkata and an official complaint has now been filed in this regard with the Kolkata Police. However, the local police have yet not issued a statement in this regard.

According to initial reports, the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday. The BJP claims miscreants, allegedly supporters of the TMC entered its warehouse in Kadapara under Phool Bagan police station limits in Kolkata.

A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by BJP's Amit Malviya, who said, "This is going to be one tough election for the EC to manage given the culture of political violence perpetrated by the TMC. People of West Bengal will respond."

The video was also posted by BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, showing unidentified men roaming inside the BJP's warehouse in Kadapara. "Trinamool Congress goons entered the BJP's Kadapara (Kolkata) Godown at 11 pm without fear and damaged LED cars and also took LEDs with them," Vijayvargiya said.

"Maybe, the goons have challenged the Election Commission," he added.

Voting for five assembly elections will begin on March 27, the Election Commission announced Friday with West Bengal set to hold eight-phase polls and Assam three.

Counting for all the seats will be held on May 2.

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for April 1 and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on April 6 for 31 seats, the fourth on April 10 for 44 constituencies, the fifth on April 17 for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on April 22, seventh phase on April 26 for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on April 29 for 35 seats, Arora said.

