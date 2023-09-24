PM Modi to address 105th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 105th episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today.

The programme will be aired at 11 am on radio and all digital platforms of PM Modi including his YouTube channel. This will be his first show after the successful conclusion of G20 Summit in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister addressed the 104th edition of the radio show on August 27 in which he had talked about the Summit and said that India's presidency of the mega event is "people's presidency".

"Month of September is going to be witness to the potential of India. India is fully prepared for G-20 Leaders Summit to be held next month. Heads of 40 countries and many Global Organizations are coming to the capital Delhi to participate in this event. Our Presidency of G20 is people's Presidency in which the spirit of public participation is at the forefront," he had said.

Mann ki Baat has impacted all sections of society, who have been inspired to contribute towards fulfilling the great goals he has set for the nation.

PM Modi started his radio show on October 3, 2014, and reached its 100th episode On April 30, 2023.

