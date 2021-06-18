PM Modi's global approval rating at 66 per cent; beats Joe Biden, Angela Merkel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi's global approval rating at 66 per cent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to fare better than global counterparts. According to a survey conducted by an American data intelligence firm, MorningConsult, PM Modi's approval ratings stand at 66 per cent. He is ahead of other global heads including American Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Besides Modi, only two other leaders have their approval rating in the 60s. They are Italian PM Mario Draghi and Mexican President López Obrador. While Draghi’s approval rating stands at 65 per cent, Obrador has an approval rating of 63 per cent.

The fourth position was bagged by Australian PM Scott Morrison (54%), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (53%), Joe Biden (53%), Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (48%), UK PM Boris Johnson (44%), South Korean President Moon Jae-In (37%), Spanish Spain Pedro Sánchez (36%), Brazilian President Jaire Bolsonaro (35%), French President Emmanuel Macron (35%) and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (29%).

The latest survey showed a 20-point slide over the past year in the proportion of Indians who approve of Modi.

"At 66% in early June, he (PM Modi) still outperforms all the rest," the firm tweeted.

MorningConsult tracks national ratings of the elected leaders of 13 countries -- Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The firm collects data through its political intelligence unit. It tracks the approval rating on a weekly basis.

The survey added that when the BJP government abrogated Article 370, PM Modi's approval ratings stood at 82 per cent. The disapproval ratings were at just 11 per cent.

