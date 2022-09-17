Decoding Narendra Damodardas Modi: From a tea seller to India's most popular Prime Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 73rd birthday today.

PM Modi birthday: As India celebrates one of its most popular Prime Minister, Narendra Damodardas Modi's birthday today, how many of us really know about his background — who he really is and how he became the world's largest democracy's top boss. In this article, we will briefly decode how Modi went straight to the top from a humble beginning. Follow Live Updates

Narendra Modi was sworn-in as India’s Prime Minister on May 30, 2019, which marked the beginning of his second term as the Prime Minister of India. Modi has earlier served as the PM from 2014 to 2019.

Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat three years after India attained freedom. Narendra Modi was the third of the sixth children of Damodardas Modi and Hiraba Modi. His family belonged to the ‘other backward class’ which is among the marginalised sections of society.

Humble Beginnings

Modi grew up in a poor but family "without a spare rupee". The initial hardshps not only exposed him to the real struggle of life but also made him realise the avoidable sufferings of the common people. This inspired Modi from a very young age to immerse himself in service of people and the nation. His entire family lived in a small single-storey house (approximately 40 feet by 12 feet) and the leader helped his father at the tea stall that he had set up in a local railway station.

Initial years

In the first few years of his journey towards politics, he worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a nationalist organisation devoted to nation building and later devoted himself in political working with the Bharatiya Janata Party organisation at National and State level. Modi completed his MA in political science from Gujarat University.

A people's leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been considered people's leader, who has dedicated his life to solving problems and improving their well-being. The PM's powerful ‘personal connect’ with the people on ground is complemented by a strong online presence. He is also known as India’s most techno-savvy leader, using the web to reach people and bring about change in their lives. He is very active on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Sound Cloud, Linkedin, Weibo and other forums.

