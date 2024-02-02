Today's Bharat is moving forward to make 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047: PM Modi at Mobility Global Expo 2024

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 2) attended India’s largest and first-of-its-kind mobility exhibition-Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Nitin Gadkari were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister interacted with exhibitors at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

PM Modi addresses the gathering

The Prime Minister termed the organisation of the Expo a moment of happiness for the country and urged the people of Delhi to visit Bharat Mandapam and see the expo.

"First of all I congratulate the automotive industry for organising this wonderful event, I could not go to all the stalls today but the stalls I saw were very impressive. All this is happening in our country, it is a moment of happiness for us. I have never bought a car, so I have no experience, I have never even bought a bicycle. The people of Delhi should come and see this expo..." he said.

"In my first term I had planned a global level mobility conference...In my second term, I see a lot of progress being made and I believe that in my third term. 'Chaliye samajhdar ko ishara kaafi hota hai'..." the Prime Minister said.

Yahi Samay, Sahi Samay hai: PM Modi

PM Modi highlighted the "crucial role" of the mobility sector in realising the resolve to make India developed by 2047.

"Today's Bharat is moving forward to make 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. To achieve this goal, the mobility sector is going to play a crucial role. I said from the ramparts of the Red Fort, 'Yahi Samay, Sahi Samay hai'...I uttered those words because of the capabilities of the people of the country...Today, India's economy is expanding fast, and in the third term of our govt, our country is bound to become the third biggest economy in the world..." he said.

The Prime Minister listed out a comparative study of vehicles and electrict vehicles being sold before and after 2014.

"In 10 years before 2014, around 12 crore vehicles were sold in the country. However, since 2014 more than 21 crore vehicles have been sold in the country. 10 years ago, around 2,000 electric vehicles were being sold. However, now 12 lakh electric vehicles are being sold. In the last 10 years, around 60% growth has been registered in passenger vehicles," he said.

PM hails infra push

PM Modi hailed the infrastructural development of the country in the last 10 years and cited Atal Tunnel and Atal Setu as instances.

"It was interim budget, the complete budget will come when we are back to power for the third time. In 2014, India's Capital Expenditure was less than Rs 2 lakh crore. Today, it has increased to more than Rs 11 lakh crore. This announcement has brought a plethora of opportunities for the mobility sector of India. We are challenging seas and mountains, and building engineering marvels in record time. From Atal Tunnel to Atal Setu, India's infrastructural development is creating new records. In the last 10 years, 75 new airports have been built. Around 4 lakh rural roads have been constructed..." he said.

(With ANI inputs)