'Democracies matter': Prime Minister tells US Congress amid Modi-Modi chants | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : @PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during address to the joint sitting of the US Congress in Washington DC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the joint sitting of the US Congress during his first State visit to the United States. The members of the House welcomed the Prime Minister with Modi-Modi chants amid huge applause as he began his address. There were around 15 standing ovations, 79 applauses during Prime Minister's address. In his speech PM Modi said that democracies matter and they deliver. He haild Indo-US strategic relationship and infomed that India is going to be world's 3rd largest economy soon.

The Prime Minister said that United States is now India's most important defence partner. On terrorism, PM Modi said there can be "no ifs or buts" in dealing with terror and sought action against state sponsors of terrorism. Prime Minister said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism still remain a pressing danger for the whole world. "These ideologies keep taking new identities and forms, but their intentions are the same. Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs or buts in dealing with it. We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror," he said. Prime Minister Modi also made a veiled reference to China, saying the global order is based on the respect for the principles of the UN Charter, peaceful resolution of disputes, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. Noting that the Ukraine conflict is causing great pain in the region, Modi said he has said directly and publicly, "this is not an era of war. But, it is one of dialogue and diplomacy." Representing 1.4 billion Indians, Modi in his address said democracy is one of their sacred and shared values. "It has evolved over a long time, and taken various forms and systems. Throughout history, however, one thing has been clear. Democracy is the spirit that supports equality and dignity. Democracy is the idea that welcomes debate and discourse." "Democracy is the culture that gives wings to thought and expression. India is blessed to have such values from times immemorial. In the evolution of the democratic spirit, India is the Mother of Democracy. It's the spirit that supports equality and dignity and welcomes debate and discourse," he said. When India grows, the whole world grows, the Prime Minister said, adding, together our trusted partnership is like Sun in this new dawn that will spread light all around. Today, we stand at new dawn in our relationship that will not only shape destiny of our two nations, but also that of the world, the Prime Minister said. Together, we shall demonstrate that democracies matter and democracies deliver, PM Modi added.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | India lives democracy, no question of discriminating on basis of religion, caste: PM Modi responds to reporter

WATCH | Holding one another's hands, PM Modi, US President, First Lady enter White House

Latest India News