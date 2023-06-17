'India's indomitable spirit': PM Modi shares glimpse of documentary on 'The Evacuation: Operation Ganga'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi shares glimpse of documentary on 'The Evacuation: Operation Ganga'

Ahead of the release of a documentary titled "Operation Ganga," which chronicles one of the largest evacuations ever carried out by the Indian government to bring thousands of Indians, including students, back home from war-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday that the government's firm determination to support its people, regardless of how difficult the task may be, was demonstrated by Operation Ganga.

After Russia launched a military operation, over 22,000 Indians were evacuated from Ukraine under "Operation Ganga." The documentary has also included PM Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and MoS General (Dr.) Vijay Kumar Singh are also featured in the "Operation Ganga" documentary.

PM Modi's remarks were made in response to a tweet that History TV 18 sent about the new documentary "The Evacuation: Ganga Operation".

"Watch 'The Evacuation:' to learn the inside story. "#Tomorrow at 8PM on HistoryTV18, Operation Ganga', premieres," History TV 18 channel announced on Friday.

Tagging the tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "Operation Ganga indicates our firm resolve to stand with our people no matter how daunting the challenge is. It also reflects India's indomitable spirit. This documentary would be very informative on aspects relating to this Operation."

During the conflict with Russia, the government launched Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian citizens, primarily students, from Ukraine.

