WATCH VIDEO | PM Modi's touching display of respect for tricolour at BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is known to cement India's place at the world forum, displayed an act of respect for the Indian flag at 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to the rules, to denote the standing position of each BRICS leaders, the place is marked with the country’s flag. In a display to the tricolour, PM Modi made sure not to step on it and immediately kept it with him.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who has already stepped on his flag and was on stage, observes PM Modi and follows him.

A video of the meeting showed Ramaphosa acknowledging the prime minister's gesture and picking up his country's flag after stepping on it. While Ramaphosa handed over his flag to an official, Modi kept the tricolour with him.

