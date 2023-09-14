'Laudatory step': Why did PM Modi praise Supreme Court and CJI DY Chandrachud today?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi and CJI DY Chandrachud.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on his announcement that the Supreme Court will soon be linked to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG).

"Laudatory step by the Supreme Court and CJI DY Chandrachud Ji. Such harnessing of technology will further transparency and enhance the justice delivery system in our country," the PM posted on X.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of India announced that the Supreme Court of India to come under the National Judicial Data Grid platform which provides tracking of the pendency of cases. The CJI said the move will bring transparency and accountability.

“It is a historic day. It is a unique platform which is developed by the NIC and in house team of the Supreme Court. Now, at the click of a button, you can see real-time information on the pendency of cases, year-wise, total pendency of registered and unregistered cases, number of cases decided qoram-wise,” CJI DY Chandrachud added.

Chandrachud announced that the apex court will soon be linked to the NJDG, a repository of data relating to the pendency of cases and disposal rate of courts right from the taluka level to the national level.

At present, the portal shows data only up to the high court level.

As the CJI started the day's proceedings in the court, he said the top court's data will be uploaded on the NJDG on a real-time basis.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: PM Modi inaugurates several rail projects, lays foundation stone 'critical care blocks' in Chhattisgarh

Latest India News