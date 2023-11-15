PM Modi pays tribute to Birsa Munda on birth anniversary, set to visit village of tribal icon in Jharkhand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand. He landed in Ranchi at around 10 pm on Tuesday. Soon after landing at the Birsa Munda airport, the Prime Minister also held a 45-minute roadshow amid tight security. Thousands of people had lined up on both sides of the road from the airport to the Raj Bhavan to greet the PM. They also showered flower petals on his vehicle at designated spots.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister also paid tributes to the tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. "Respectful tribute to Lord Birsa Munda ji on his birth anniversary. Many best wishes to my family members across the country on this special occasion of Tribal Pride Day," PM Modi posted on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter). On this occasion, PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Birsa Munda's village Ulihatu.

PM Modi to visit Birsa Munda's village

This will be the first time when the Prime Minister of the country will visit Ulihatu in Khunti district of Jharkhand. PM Modi will pay tribute to Birsa Munda in Ulihatu and meet his family members. After this, the PM will participate in the programme to be organised on the occasion of 'Tribal Pride Day' in Khunti. According to the information, PM Modi will also launch the "Tribal Mission" worth Rs 24,000 crore today (November 15).

The Prime Minister will also flag off the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra and release the 15th instalment of PM Kisan Scheme from Birsa College. In the 15th instalment, over 8 crore farmers will receive an amount of more than Rs. 18,000 crore. The total amount transferred to the beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme is expected to cross well over Rs 2.80 lakh crore. This financial assistance will support farmers in meeting their agricultural and other incidental needs.

This visit of Prime Minister Modi to Ulihatu village of Birsa Munda is very special as he will participate in the birth anniversary programme of Amar Shaheed Birsa Munda. During this, the PM will launch several schemes worth Rs 24,000 crore along with the launch of the PVTG Development Mission.

PM wishes on Jharkhand's foundation day

Meanwhile, the PM also greeted the people of the state on Jharkhand's 23rd foundation day on November 15. "Jharkhand has been famous for its mineral resources as well as the courage, bravery and self-respect of the tribal society... My family members here have made an important contribution to the progress of the country... I convey my best wishes to them on the foundation day of the state and also wish for the bright future of the state.

