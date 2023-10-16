PM Modi highlights 'NaMo app' feature to strengthen connection between people and lawmakers | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted a feature of his 'NaMo app' that intends to establish a connection between citizens and the Members of Parliament (MPs) who represent their constituencies and encourage more in-depth involvement.

"NaMo App has a very interesting section which will go a long way in furthering our democratic spirit. It will enable an easy way to deepen connect with your local MP, facilitate engagement with the MP and also help to participate in various activities being organised," he wrote on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

The feature shows various activities undertaken by BJP MPs in their constituencies and allows people to connect with them. "From interesting cultural programmes to vibrant sporting tournaments, it will be easier for MPs and their constituents to connect," PM Modi added.

PM to inaugurate Global Maritime India Summit

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the third edition of the three-day Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS), which will be held in Mumbai, via video-conferencing on Tuesday. He will also unveil "Amrit Kaal Vision 2047", a long-term blueprint for the Indian maritime economy.

His office said the blueprint outlines strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing port facilities, promoting sustainable practices, and facilitating international collaboration.

In line with this futuristic plan, the prime minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 23,000 crore, that are aligned with this vision for the Indian maritime blue economy, the statement said.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Tuna Tekra all-weather deep draft terminal, to be built at a cost of more than Rs 4,500 crore at the Deendayal Port Authority in Gujarat. This state-of-the-art greenfield terminal will be developed in PPP mode.

