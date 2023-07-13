'Visit will provide a new impetus to our strategic partnership': PM Modi as he emplanes for France

Follow us on Image Source : PMO/TWITTER PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Paris

PM Modi France visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (morning) departed for France, at the official invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. PM will visit France from July 13-14. He will be the guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade, which will see the participation of a 269-member Indian tri-service contingent.

Before departing for Paris, PM Modi expressed confidence that his visit to France will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership. The Prime Minister further said that he looks forward to holding wide-ranging discussions with President Macron on taking forward this time-tested relationship over the next 25 years.

‘Visit to France is particularly special’

In his departure statement, PM Modi said that his visit to France is “particularly special as he will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour. “An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion," PM Modi said.

Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership, Prime Minister Modi said that rooted in deep trust and commitment, the two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people to people ties. “We also work together on regional and global issues,” he said.

PM Modi looking forward to meet President Macron

“I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years. I have had the opportunity to meet President Macron several times since my last Official Visit to France in 2022, most recently in Hiroshima, Japan in May 2023 during the G-7 Summit,” PM Moi further said.

"I also look forward to my interactions with the French leadership, including H.E. Ms. Elisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France, H.E. Mr. Gerard Larcher, Presidents of the Senate, and H.E. Ms. Yael Braun-Pivet, President of the National Assembly,” he added.

PM said, during my visit, he will have the opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community, leading CEOs from both countries as well as prominent French personalities. “I am confident that my visit will provide a new impetus to our strategic partnership,” he added.

Indian diaspora in Paris excited to welcome Modi

Meanwhile, members of the Indian diaspora in Paris are all excited to welcome PM Modi. Jayesh Bhavse, Indian Gujarati Cultural Association President, said that they have been preparing to welcome PM Modi as soon as they came to know about his visit. He said that they will present a special turban to PM Modi which will include flags of India and France.

"Every Indian including Gujaratis are excited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. We have been preparing for his visit ever since we came to know that PM Modi is travelling to France. You will see the performances, gifts that we will present to PM Modi at the event," Jayesh Bhavse said while speaking to ANI. "We have made a turban which includes the flag of India and France. We intend to make PM Modi wear this unique turban at the event. We have submitted all these things at the embassy according to the protocol. Children will perform garba at the event," he said.

PM Modi to visit Abu Dhabi

From Paris, PM said, he will be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an official visit on July 15. “From Paris, I will be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an Official Visit on July 15. I look forward to meeting my friend, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi,” he said.

He said the two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science & technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties.

PM looks forward to exchanging views on strengthening global cooperation

PM said last year, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and he agreed on a Roadmap on the future of the bilateral partnership, and he looks forward to discussing with him how to further deepen ties. Noting that the UAE will be hosting the 28th Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP-28) later this year, the Prime Minister said he also looks forward to exchanging views on strengthening global cooperation towards accelerating climate action to facilitate the energy transition and implementation of the Paris Agreement. "I am confident that my visit to UAE will usher in a new chapter in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he said.

