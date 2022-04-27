PM Modi to interact with chief ministers on COVID-19 situation in country

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to interact with chief ministers on COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday is set to interact with chief ministers of various states, over the COVID-19 situation in the country. The interaction will be held via video conferencing.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi had earlier said, "At 12 noon tomorrow, 27th April, will be interacting with state Chief Ministers to review the COVID-19 situation."

The meeting comes in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country in the past two weeks.

Over the past few days, India has been recording more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases on a daily bases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare bulletin.

PM Modi on Sunday's Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast urged people to stay alert for COVID-19 during the festival season. He advised people to wear masks and wash their hands at regular intervals to keep COVID at bay.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet said that over 86 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated.

(With inputs from ANI)

