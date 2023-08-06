PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across India | Here are DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations today (August 6) across the country via video conferencing. The entire Railways machinery is working to pull off this mammoth logistical exercises, slated to be the biggest foundation stone-laying programme in one go.

These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and Union territories | Here's the full list:

55 in Uttar Pradesh

55 in Rajasthan

49 in Bihar

44 in Maharashtra

37 in West Bengal

34 in Madhya Pradesh

32 in Assam

25 in Odisha

22 in Punjab

21 in Gujarat

21 in Telangana

20 in Jharkhand

18 in Andhra Pradesh

18 in Tamil Nadu

15 in Haryana

13 in Karnataka

These also include stations in the northeast such as Assam's Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Lumding, Meghalaya's Mendipathar, among others. Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Bapudham Motihari, as well as Shornur and Kasargod in Kerala are also in the list.

What is the cost of redevelopment project?

The redevelopment project, which will cost Rs 24,470 crore, will install modern passenger amenities apart from ensuring a well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for the guidance of passengers, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, adding the design of station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

Noting that prime minister has always said the railways is the preferred mode of transportation for people, the PMO underlines that he has prioritised the importance of providing world-class amenities at railway stations.

Guided by this vision, the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations, it said. As part of this scheme, the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 stations is being laid by the prime minister.

"These stations will be redeveloped at a cost of more than Rs 24,470 crore. Master Plans are being prepared for development of these stations as 'City Centres', with proper integration of both sides of the city. This integrated approach is driven by the holistic vision of overall urban development of the city, centred around the railway station," the PMO said.

Know about 'Amrit Bharat station scheme':

Launched in December 2022, the Amrit Bharat station scheme aims to prepare a masterplan for railway stations and implement it in a phased manner to enhance facilities.

The facilities intended to be implemented at the stations include -

Foot-overbridges

Escalators

Elevators

Two-wheeler and car parking areas

Landscaping/horticulture

Integrated passenger information system

Signages

Improvement of platforms and platform shelters

Benches and washbasins

Better illumination and power supply arrangements

CCTVs

"Improving passenger amenities is a major focus of our government. Our prime minister is personally monitoring the progress of railways from time to time. He has given excellent inputs in the design of stations and he will be laying the foundation for 508 stations," said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Internally, the ministry has set a target of two years to complete the project, officials said.

The scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach. The stations are slated to have upgraded amenities such as improved access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes such as ‘One Station One Product’.

Better passenger information systems, executive lounges, designated spaces for business meetings, landscaping, etc, are some of the other features being planned as part of the project.

(With agencies inputs)

