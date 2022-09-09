Places of worship act: SC agrees to examine its validity, 3-judge bench to hear case; Centre to file response

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) SC refers matter to three-judge bench; Centre to files response in two weeks.

Places of worship act: The Supreme Court fixed October 11 as the date for hearing a batch of cases challenging the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The cases will be heard by a three-judge Bench. The Bench comprising of Chief Justice U. U. Lalit, Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and Justice P. S. Narasimha said that the matters will be taken up by a Bench of three judges since there were observations in the Ayodhyay Judgment about the statute.

The pleas were filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and Subramanian swamy. In the last hearing, court allowed the other parties to file intervention applications in these 2 petitions. Notice has been issued to central government in the 2 petitions and 15 intervention applications.

