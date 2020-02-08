People with anti-national mindset will lose: RSS leader

Image Source : PTI Ram Lal further said that Delhi can be developed by the party which is aligned with the Centre, and not by those who keep fighting with the Centre. only BJP can develop Delhi, he said."People are voting for nationalism in this Delhi election and not for water, electricity and other mundane issues," Ram Lal told

Ram Lal, all India Co-liaison head of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), after casting his vote in the national capital on Saturday, said that Delhi is voting on many issues including Shaheen Bagh, a venue of the ongoing protest against the anti-Citizenship law. Casting aspersions on the Shaheen Bagh protesters, Ram Lal said, "Those who did not want to show papers, will have to do that for casting their votes. The mindset of those who do not want to show papers will be defeated today."

