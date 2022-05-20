Pegasus row: Supreme Court grants more time to probe panel to submit report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Friday granted additional time to the three-member probe committee to submit its final report with regard to the Pegasus row.

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justice Hima Kohli noted that at least 29 'infected' mobile phones are being examined for the spyware and the process should be over in four weeks.

The court also said that the technical committee has recorded statements of persons including some journalists.

"29 mobile devices are being examined. They have invited objections and the mobile devices are still being examined. The technical committee has seized 29 devices and examined some. Once the technical committee submits a report to the supervisory judge, the judge will also add his comments. So we deem it fit to extend the time. We direct the technical committee to expedite examination of devices," the top court said in its order.

"Preferably, the process by the technical committee should be over in four weeks and the supervisory judge should be informed. The supervisory judge shall submit his report thereafter. List sometime in July," the CJI said. The matter will be heard again in July.

The committee is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice RV Raveendran and assisted by former IPS officer Alok Joshi and technocrat Sundeep Oberoi

The apex court had in October last year ordered a probe into the alleged use of the Israeli spyware. An international media consortium had reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using the Pegasus spyware.

