Kottayam​: Former MLA PC George on Friday said that his party Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) has decided to join hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He further said that they will support BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our party Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) has decided to go with NDA, BJP. We are supporting the BJP and PM Modi," he said.

The story is being updated.

