Passenger tries to open emergency exit door onboard Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

A passenger was arrested for allegedly trying to open the emergency exit door of an IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Bengaluru before take-off, police said on Monday. Swapnil Holey, had boarded the Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight 6E 6803 from Nagpur at 10 pm on September 30.

According to police, the passenger was seated beside the emergency exit on the airplane. Prior to takeoff, during the crew's instructions to the passengers, the man reportedly made an effort to open the door.

Passenger was arrested

The police said that after the flight landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 11:55 pm, IndiGo staff escorted Holey to the police station. He was scheduled to take a flight to Bangkok on October 1.

A complaint filed by the airline staff led to the registration of an FIR under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, and the accused passenger was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident, as confirmed by a police official. However, he was later released on bail.

'Passenger was declared unruly by the crew'

IndiGo issued a statement confirming that a passenger on flight 6E 6803 from Nagpur to Bengaluru attempted to open the emergency exit while the aircraft was on the ground. "As per the Standard Operating Procedure, the passenger was declared unruly by the crew and handed over to the local authorities on arrival. At no point was the safety of the flight compromised. We regret any inconvenience caused to the other passengers," it said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Man tries to open emergency door of Guwahati-Agartala Indigo flight mid-air, detained

Also Read: Abu Dhabi-bound IndiGo flight suffers hydraulic system issue, halts at Delhi Airport

Latest India News