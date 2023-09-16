All-party meet on Parliament's Special Session eve tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India's National emblem at Parliament House complex

Parliament Special Session: The government has called an all-party meeting on the eve of the Parliament's Special Session on Sunday (September 17) to brief them about the 5-day session.

After days of speculations about what could be the agenda of the special session of Parliament, the Centre two days ago listed the tentative list for the session.

According to the bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat for both the Houses -- the discussions will be on Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha — Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learning.

Four Bills including -- Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, the Post Office Bill, Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 will also be taken up for consideration.

The list of business is tentative and more items can be added as the government enjoys the prerogative of tabling in Parliament some new legislation or other items that might not have been part of the listed agenda.

Though there is no official word on any probable new legislation, there has been some talk about a bill to ensure quota for women in elected legislatures like Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Talks are also taking place that the government may shift the business to the New Parliament building which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Various departments of parliamentary staff are all set to don new uniforms in a signal from the government that the shift to the new building is likely to be marked with a fresh start in more ways than one.

Usually, Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions of Parliament are held every year. The Monsoon session was held in July-August while the Winter session is due in November-December. The Budget session has a fixed time of commencement from January end of every year. The gap between the two sessions cannot be more than six months.

As of now, the government has listed a special discussion on Parliament's journey of 75 years starting from the Samvidhan Sabha on the first day of the session.

Tricolour hoisting ceremony in New Parliament building likely

A tricolour hosting event is also likely to be held on Sunday in the New Parliament building.

The Vice President, Lok Sabha Speaker and Union Ministers, leaders of all political parties of both the Houses have been invited to the Tricolor program at Parliament House tomorrow.

The Centre also sent an invitation to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for the tricolour program, however, the veteran Congress leader won't be able to attend the event.

In a letter, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Meetings of newly constituted Congress Working Committee have been scheduled for 16th and 17th September in Hyderabad and will not feasible to attend flag hoisting function at New Parliament building tomorrow."

