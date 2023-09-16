I.N.D.I.A. bloc cancels first joint public rally in Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes a dig

Follow us on Image Source : PTI As I.N.D.I.A. bloc cancels joint public meeting in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes a dig at Opposition's alliance

Madhya Pradesh: A joint rally by I.N.D.I.A. bloc members in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh has been cancelled, informed former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath.

"The rally is not going to happen... it has been cancelled," news agency ANI quoted Kamal Nath as saying.

After the first joint public rally of the Opposition's bloc was cancelled, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig at the I.N.D.I.A. alliance saying that people were angry and that is why they have cancelled the rally.

"This is anger of the public. Sanatana Dharma was insulted and called dengue and Malaria. The people of Madhya Pradesh will not tolerate this insult of Sanatan Dharma. I.N.D.I.A. alliance must understand that they have hurt our faith and this won't be tolerated at any cost. People of MP are angry and they were scared that anger might not appear therefore they cancelled their rally. The public's anger is against the INDI bloc and Congress. The public will not leave them," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Earlier, a joint statement of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance said, "The Coordination Committee decided to hold joint public meetings in different parts of the country. The first public meeting will be held at Bhopal in the first week of October on the issues of rising prices, unemployment and corruption of the BJP government."

"The Coordination Committee has decided to start the process for determining seat-sharing. It was decided that member parties would hold talks and decide at the earlier," the statement further said.

The first meeting of the Coordination Committee was held at the residence of Sharad Pawar and attended by 12 member parties.

