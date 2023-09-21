Thursday, September 21, 2023
     
Parliament Special Session Day 4: Rajya Sabha likely to pass Women's Reservation bill after debate today

Parliament Special Session Day 4: The Rajya Sabha is likely to pass the Women's Reservation Bill by voice vote after the discussion today.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2023 9:48 IST
Parliament Special Session
Image Source : PTI Parliament Special Session - Day 4 updates

Parliament Special Session Day 4: After the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, the matter will be taken in the Rajya Sabha for discussion today. The Upper House is also likely to pass the bill by voice vote after the discussion. Several prominent leaders from the ruling party as well as the Opposition will be speaking on the bill in Rajya Sabha today. On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, with 454 members voting in favour and two against it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present during the voting on the bill, which was the first to be passed in the new Parliament building. Meanwhile, PM Modi has also urged Rajya Saba to unanimously pass the Women's Reservation Bill. He expressed confidence that the bill will finally become law and ensure ‘Narishakti’ can work towards nation-building with the new energy of the new building. Notably, the Special Session of Parliament will continue till September 22. 

 

Live updates :Parliament Special Session Day 4

  • Sep 21, 2023 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Law Minister Arjun Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

    Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal is set to move the Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

  • Sep 21, 2023 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Govt to move Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha

    The Central government is all set to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today to repeal certain enactments and to amend a minor drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011. 

  • Sep 21, 2023 9:36 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rajya Sabha unanimously adopts resolution hailing scientists on success of Chandrayaan-3

    The Rajya Sabha unanimously adopted the resolution congratulating the scientists on the success of Chandrayaan-3. It was adopted at the conclusion of the discussion on 'India's Glorious Space Journey marked by the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan -3.

  • Sep 21, 2023 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Nadda, Sitharaman to speak on Women's Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha

    BJP president JP Ndda and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will speak on the Women's Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Ranjeet Ranjan and Ranjani Pati will also present their view points on the bill. 

