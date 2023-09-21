Parliament Special Session Day 4: Rajya Sabha likely to pass Women's Reservation bill after debate today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliament Special Session - Day 4 updates

Parliament Special Session Day 4: After the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, the matter will be taken in the Rajya Sabha for discussion today. The Upper House is also likely to pass the bill by voice vote after the discussion. Several prominent leaders from the ruling party as well as the Opposition will be speaking on the bill in Rajya Sabha today. On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, with 454 members voting in favour and two against it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present during the voting on the bill, which was the first to be passed in the new Parliament building. Meanwhile, PM Modi has also urged Rajya Saba to unanimously pass the Women's Reservation Bill. He expressed confidence that the bill will finally become law and ensure ‘Narishakti’ can work towards nation-building with the new energy of the new building. Notably, the Special Session of Parliament will continue till September 22.

