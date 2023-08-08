Tuesday, August 08, 2023
     
  4. Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi back as MP, to speak on no-confidence motion today
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi back as MP, to speak on no-confidence motion today

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: In a major boost to Congress and I.N.D.I.A alliance, Rahul Gandhi on Monday returned as an MP after four months since he was disqualified. On Tuesday, he will speak on a no-confidence motion.

Published on: August 08, 2023
Image Source : PTI Parliament Monsoon Session 2023

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Delhi Chief Minister called it a "black day" for democracy as the Delhi Services Bill secured parliamentary approval after the Rajya Sabha passed the contentious measure on Monday. BJP-led NDA thwarted the opposition challenge in the keenly-watched numbers game. The bill was approved with 131 votes in favour and 102 against. Replying to a six-hour emotionally charged debate, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the bill has been brought to safeguard the rights of the people and not to usurp the power of the AAP government. 

However, the parliament is expected to witness a series of high-decibel debates as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who returned as MP on Monday will speak on a no-confidence motion on Tuesday (August 8). 

 

