Padma Shri awardee Usha Kiran Khan passes away in Patna, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condoles demise

Follow us on Image Source : X/ARF_NKM Usha Kiran Khan

Renowned litterateur Padma Shri, Hindi and Maithi writer Dr Usha Kiran Khan passed away at 79 at a hospital in Bihar’s Patna on Sunday (February 11). Dr Khan was a celebrated writer who earned several awards like Sahitya Akademi Award for her Maithili novel 'Bhamati: Ek Avismaraniya Premkatha'. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the demise.

“Sad demise of famous litterateur Dr. Usha Kiran Khan. She was a famous litterateur and writer. Her demise has caused an irreparable loss to the Hindi and Maithili literary world. We pray to God for eternal peace of the departed soul,” the Chief Minister posted on X.

She succumbed to her illness during treatment at a private hospital in Patna. She was the wife of former IPS officer Ramchandra Khan and hailed from Bihar’s Laheriasarai.

Awards received by Dr Usha Kiran Khan

She was born on July 7, 1945. She received various honours for her contribution to Hindi and Maithili languages.

She was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award for her Maithili novel in 2011. In 2012, she received the Kusumanjali Sahitya Samman from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations for her novel 'Sirjanhaar'.

She was honoured with Padma Shri in 2015.

ALSO READ | Bihar govt approves over 30,000 new posts in major step ahead of general elections | READ