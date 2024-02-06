17 organisations declared as unlawful associations under UAPA: Centre in Lok Sabha | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai

New Delhi: As many as 17 organisations are currently named in the list of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as unlawful associations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (February 6).

Rai shared the details of the said illegal organizations in the country in a written reply. "In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central government can declare any organisation as an unlawful association, which will be applicable for the entire country," the MoS further said.

Here's list of organizations declared as unlawful under UAPA

Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)

United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA)

National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB)

Meitei Extremist Organizations, namely-

(i) Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)

(ii) United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples’ Army (MPA)

(iii) Peoples’ Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its Armed wing, the ‘Red Army’.

(iv) Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and its armed wing, also called the ‘Red Army’

(v) Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL)

(vi) Coordination Committee (CorCom) and

(vii) Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK)

All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF)

National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT)

Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC)

Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)

National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN (K)]

Islamic Research Foundation (IRF)

Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)

Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP)

Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)/ (MLJK-MA)

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH)

701 sedition, 5023 UAPA cases registered in 2018-22

Meanwhile, 701 cases of sedition and offences against the State were registered from 2018 to 2022 and 5,023 cases were lodged under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Rai said in Lok Sabha.

Rai, however, said the number of cases registered under the sedition and offences against the State came down from 149 in 2021 to 68 in 2022. Similarly, in cases registered under the UAPA, the number has gone up from 814 in 2021 to 1005 in 2022, he said in a written reply to a question.

The minister said during this period, 788 people were arrested and a charge sheet was filed against 500 in sedition and offences against state cases. A total of 131 people were acquitted too. He said under the UAPA, 8,947 people were arrested and 6,503 people were named in charge sheets. A total of 550 people were acquitted too.

Also Read: Centre empowers states, UTs to declare SIMI banned organisation under UAPA

Also Read: Modi government extends ban on SIMI for five years under UAPA