OPINION | HARDEEP PURI ON CANADA, KHALISTAN IN 'AAP KI ADALAT'

Two senior ministers of the Government of India have emphatically said that those who give threats to India sitting on foreign soil will not be tolerated, at any cost. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, himself a former diplomat, clearly said that it is the responsibility of Canadian government to stop those issuing threats to India and are conspiring to challenge India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Both the ministers said, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making baseless allegations against India instead of discharging his responsibility to stop anti-Indian elements. Some foreign newspapers including 'Financial Times', London, and 'Washington Post' have published reports alleging that Indian operatives were trying to eliminate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, but they were intercepted in time and their plan was foiled. India has sought evidence from the US government about this allegation. India has said that it will continue to take a tough stand against terrorism and secessionist forces in future, but "eliminating" such terrorists is not part of India's policy. India has also said that Pannu's threats to blow up Air India aircraft and to attack Indian diplomats in Palestine, will not be tolerated.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was the guest in my show 'Aap Ki Adalat' this week, in which he told me in detail about Pannu, where he stays, his agenda, his financiers and his political masters. Puri also disclosed how Pannu hatches conspiracies against India sitting in the US and Canada, as he is a citizen of both countries. Puri is a diplomat. He has been in service for 39 years. He has been India's Permanent Representative in the United Nations. Presently, he is the Union Minister for Urban Affairs and Petroleum. Puri told me in 'Aap Ki Adalat' that Pannu is closely working with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and he gets money from Islamabad. I pointedly asked Puri, should India not eliminate such elements who give threats and conspire against India? Puri was on the verge of giving his reply, but he halted abruptly. He said, "I can't reveal what is cooking in my heart, but it is not India's policy. "

Already, Pannu has circulated several videos on social media giving threats to Indian officials and Indian nationals. In one video, Pannu cautioned Sikhs not to travel by Air India aircraft after November 18 because there could be a blast. In another video, Pannu had threatened an Indian diplomat by name and said he would be killed in Palestine. The Indian government took a tough stand after these videos surfaced. National Investigation Agency filed an FIR against Pannu under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code under sections that deal with criminal conspiracy, threats and promoting enmity between groups. Security at Delhi, Ahmedabad and Amritsar airports has been tightened. NIA said, Pannu, as part of his concerted plan to promote terrorist acts in India, has been creating a false narrative arounds issues relating to Sikh religion and Punjab. "The latest threat is in line with the same narrative, which Pannu has actively promoted in the past by threatening and attempting to disrupt essential transportation network systems, including the Railways, as well as thermal power plants in India", the NIA spokesperson said. In June this year, Pannu and his outfit Sikhs For Justice, displayed posters in Canada threatening to kill Indian diplomats by name. On Operation Bluestar anniversary this year, a tableau was taken out in Canada depicting Indira Gandhi being shot by her bodyguards. Pannu's supporters staged anti-India protests in several cities of Canada. Pannu is among the Most Wanted List of terrorists circulated by India.

In 'Aap Ki Adalat', Hardeep Singh Puri disclosed how Pannu used to distribute anti-India pamphlets seeking referendum for Khalistan on the streets of Vancouver in Canada in 2020. Pannu has a Pakistani business partner, Muhammed Salman Younus. Both of them hatch anti-India conspiracies at the behest of ISI. Because of Khalistani terrorists like Pannu, the Sikh community in Canada is getting a bad name. Pannu's supporters incite Sikhs living in USA and Canada and forcibly collect donations from them at gurudwaras. In the name of freedom of speech, the Canadian government is encouraging these secessionist elements on its soil. Hardeep Singh Puri said, he has nothing but pity for the Canadian government.

"Justin Trudeau has lost his senses. The manner in which he is providing shelter and support to Khalistani terrorists in Canada, I can only say, if ever Khalistan becomes a reality, it should be created in Canada only", Puri said in 'Aap Ki Adalat'. In the show, Hardeep Singh Puri also shared several nuggets from his 39 years of experience in diplomatic service. He recalled how during his posting in Colombo, he had to go through the landmine-infested forests of Jaffna to meet LTTE supremo V. Prabhakaran, took him in a helicopter to India, introduced him to the then PM Rajiv Gandhi and convinced him to agree to a peace accord in Sri Lanka. Puri's wife Lakshmi Puri was present in 'Aap Ki Adalat' show. At that time, she was the Press Secretary in Indian High Commission in Colombo. She disclosed how there was fear when Hardeep passed through war-torn Jaffna jungles. Puri said, I prayed to Guru Gobind Singh, and it was Gurbaani which gave me courage.

