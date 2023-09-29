One Nation, One Election requires more time, constitutional amendments needed: Law Commission

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

The Law Commission has said that it would require some more meetings to finalise a report on the One Nation One Election and added that the process of the implementation of the idea would become more effective with “certain Constitutional amendments”.

The Commission listed the benefits of the idea of One Nation One Election and said that “extensive consultations” have been held with the Election Commission of India which is of the view that the idea can be implemented “if given a required period of time”.

“The consultations with regard to the finalisation of the report on One Nation One Election would require some more meetings. We believe that certain Constitutional amendments would make the process of One Nation One Election more effective,” the Law Commission said.

The Commission listed out a major benefit of the idea and said that it will enable the people to choose their leaders “more wisely”.

“One major benefit of One Nation One Election as suggested by various studies would be that people will choose their leaders more wisely as the elections would only be held after a substantial period of time and hence people would not only come out in large numbers to vote but would also be voting in a much wiser manner,” the Commission stated.

“Another big reason why One Nation One Election would be effective is that it would save a lot of finances and continuous deployment of security forces,” it added.

It further said that the ECI, which is the executing body of elections, believes that the One Nation One Election can be executed.

“We have held extensive consultations with the Election Commission of India (ECI) which ultimately is the executing body when it comes to elections. ECI is of the view that if given a required period of time, it can implement and execute such an electoral process,” it said.

Notably, the idea was pitched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions. The Centre formed a panel led by former president Ram Nath Kovind to look into the feasibility of simultaneous polls to State Assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

The first meeting of the panel was held on September 23.



