Monday, January 31, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron variant Live Updates: UP reports 8,100 fresh Covid cases, 26 deaths in a day
Live now

Omicron variant Live Updates: UP reports 8,100 fresh Covid cases, 26 deaths in a day

Beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years will start receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Monday. The drive to inoculate the adolescents in this age group had begun on January 3. Delhi has around 10.14 lakh beneficiaries in the age group.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2022 7:06 IST
A health worker conducts Covid-19 tests at a hospital, in
Image Source : PTI

A health worker conducts Covid-19 tests at a hospital, in Thane

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 22,444 new coronavirus positive cases, which increased its caseload to 77,05,969, while 50 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the fatality count to 1,42,572. Of the new patients, five were found infected with the Omicron variant of the virus. All of them are from Pune city, the state health department said. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.14 per cent and there are now 2,27,711 active cases. Meanwhile, beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years will start receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from today. The drive to inoculate the adolescents in this age group had begun on January 3. Delhi has around 10. 14 lakh beneficiaries in the age group. Till Saturday, 8,04,690 beneficiaries in the national capital have been administered the first dose. Covaxin is the only vaccine option for the 15 to 18 year age group, according to Union Health Ministry guidelines on December 27. 

Latest India News

Live updates :Omicron variant

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 31, 2022 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    J&K: Seven-hour relaxation in 64-hr weekend lockdown announced

    The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced a seven-hour relaxation in the restriction on non-essential movement amid concerns raised by traders over the 64-hour long weekend Covid lockdown hampering their businesses. The new lockdown restrictions on non-essential movement would be from every Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am, said the State Executive Committee (SEC) which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A K Mehta to review the overall Covid situation. This will come into effect from next weekend. 

  • Jan 31, 2022 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra logs 22,444 new cases, 50 deaths; five found infected with Omicron

    Maharashtra reported 22,444 new coronavirus positive cases, which increased its caseload to 77,05,969, while 50 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the fatality count to 1,42,572, the health department said. Of the new patients, five were found infected with the Omicron variant of the virus.

     

  • Jan 31, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    8,100 fresh Covid cases, 26 fatalities reported in a day i

     Uttar Pradesh reported 8,100 fresh COVID-19 cases and 26 more fatalities in a day while the tally of active infections in the state reached 55,574. The cumulative Covid cases reported in the state so far has risen to 20,13,323 while 23,189 people have succumbed to the viral disease till now. Of the fresh cases, Lucknow recorded the maximum of 1,385 infections, followed by Ghaziabad 418, Gautam Buddh Nagar 364, Lalitpur 272, Varanasi and Lakhimpur Kheri 259 each and Prayagraj 258. Three fatalities were reported from Lucknow, while two death were reported each from Kanpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra and Kannauj. As many as 12,080 COVID-19 patients recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of patients discharged so far in the state to 19,34 560, the statement said.

  • Jan 31, 2022 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi reports 3,674 fresh Covid cases, 30 deaths

    Delhi on Sunday logged 3,674 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.37 per cent, while 30 more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's caseload increased to 18,27,489 and the death toll climbed to 25,827, the bulletin stated. A total of 57,686 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city a day ago, it said.

chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News