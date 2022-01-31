Omicron variant Live Updates: UP reports 8,100 fresh Covid cases, 26 deaths in a day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A health worker conducts Covid-19 tests at a hospital, in Thane

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 22,444 new coronavirus positive cases, which increased its caseload to 77,05,969, while 50 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the fatality count to 1,42,572. Of the new patients, five were found infected with the Omicron variant of the virus. All of them are from Pune city, the state health department said. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.14 per cent and there are now 2,27,711 active cases. Meanwhile, beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years will start receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from today. The drive to inoculate the adolescents in this age group had begun on January 3. Delhi has around 10. 14 lakh beneficiaries in the age group. Till Saturday, 8,04,690 beneficiaries in the national capital have been administered the first dose. Covaxin is the only vaccine option for the 15 to 18 year age group, according to Union Health Ministry guidelines on December 27.

