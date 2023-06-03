Odisha train accident: Center announces ex-gratia; Nepal PM, others extend condolences

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Several leaders took to social media to express grief over the unfortunate incident while some others visited the site personally to extend their sympathies.

Odisha train accident : National and international leaders extended their condolences to those who lost their lives in the deadly train accident in Odisha's Balasore district when two passenger trains collided with a goods train on Friday. The accident claimed as many as 233 lives with the toll expected to rise in the next few hours. Meanwhile, more than 900 passengers have been severely injured.

Several leaders took to social media to express grief over the unfortunate incident while some others visited the site personally to extend their sympathies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend condolences and said, "Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1664665463450918913

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal alias Prachanda, who is on a 4-day visit to India, too expressed his condolences to the affected people. He said, "I'm saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today. I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Government, and the bereaved families at this hour of grief."

Meanwhile, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumder were among the leaders who visited the site and interacted with the injured and families of those who died in the accident.

Other than this, UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi has expressed his deepest condolence to the families and the Government of India for the tragic train crash.

ALSO READ | Coromandel Express accident: Odisha govt declares one-day mourning, no state celebrations today

ALSO READ | Coromandel Express derails in Odisha | Here’s a list of major train accidents in recent years

Latest India News