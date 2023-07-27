Thursday, July 27, 2023
     
Grown by Indian teacher, THIS Mango variety costs Rs 2-3 lakh per kg for its unique taste

A teacher from Odisha has succeeded to grow a new variety of Mango called 'Miyazaki', one of the most costliest due to its unique taste.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2023 22:16 IST
A teacher from Odisha grows one of the most costliest variety of Mango.
Image Source : ANI A teacher from Odisha grows one of the most costliest variety of Mango.

Odisha: How much the costliest variety of mango would cost, Rs 500 per kg, Rs 5,000 kg, Rs 50,000 or even more? Well, a teacher from Kandulguda Village of Kalahandi district has been able to cultivate a special variety of mango called as 'Miyazaki' which costs between Rs 2-3 lakh per kg in the international market for its unique taste.

Speaking about this unique variety, Tankadhar Kalo, Assistant Director of Horticulture, Kalahandi said, "There should be detailed research conducted on the food values of this (Miyazaki) mango."

