Grown by Indian teacher, THIS Mango variety costs Rs 2-3 lakh per kg for its unique taste

Odisha: How much the costliest variety of mango would cost, Rs 500 per kg, Rs 5,000 kg, Rs 50,000 or even more? Well, a teacher from Kandulguda Village of Kalahandi district has been able to cultivate a special variety of mango called as 'Miyazaki' which costs between Rs 2-3 lakh per kg in the international market for its unique taste.

Speaking about this unique variety, Tankadhar Kalo, Assistant Director of Horticulture, Kalahandi said, "There should be detailed research conducted on the food values of this (Miyazaki) mango."

