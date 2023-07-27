Monsoon Kitchen Tips: 5 tips to keep foods moisture-free during monsoon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the 5 important tips to keep foods moisture-free during monsoon.

Are you looking for ways to keep your foods moisture-free during the monsoon season? Monsoons can be a tricky time for food storage, as humidity and moisture can easily spoil food. If you are looking to ensure that your food stays fresh and safe, here are five monsoon kitchen tips to help you out.

Make sure that your kitchen is well-ventilated

Ensuring good airflow is essential in avoiding moisture from settling on your food. You can open windows and doors to allow air circulation, as well as use fans and air-conditioners to cool the air. This will help to keep your kitchen dry and reduce the chances of food spoilage.

Opt for airtight containers whenever possible

Airtight containers can help to keep out moisture and humidity, making them ideal for monsoon storage. Make sure that you use these containers for all of your food items, including dry goods, grains, and cereals. This will ensure that your food stays fresh for longer periods of time.

Avoid storing perishable items in damp areas of the kitchen

Moisture can easily settle on food products if you store them near sinks or windowsills and cause them to spoil quickly. Instead, opt for dry areas such as pantries or kitchen cabinets. Make sure that there is good airflow in these areas too to avoid any moisture buildup.

Store food items in sealed bags or jars whenever possible

This will help to keep out moisture and humidity, while also preventing the food from absorbing nearby odours or flavours. For perishables such as meats and cheeses, make sure to refrigerate them immediately after purchase and consume them within a few days of the purchase date.

Keep a check on the temperature in your kitchen

In case the temperature rises above 29 degrees Celsius during the monsoon season, you should turn off appliances and fans for some time to reduce the heat build-up in your kitchen. This will help keep food fresh and free from spoilage due to moisture or humidity.

Read More Lifestyle News