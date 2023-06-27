Organs of Odisha man who was declared brain dead transplanted to 4 people in three different states

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Prosenjeet Mohanti whose organs were donated after his death.

A man in Odisha who was declared brain dead saved the lives of four people through organ transplants. The man had expressed to his wife that his organs shall be donated to needy people after his death.

Prosenjeet Mohanti who hails from Odisha was declared brain dead on June 23. However, before his death, the man expressed his desire to donate organs to needy people.

A team of 20 doctors successfully took out both the kidneys, lungs, and liver which were later transported to Cuttack, Kolkata, and Delhi and transplanted to needful people.

The kidneys were transplanted to a patient in Odisha, the lungs in Kolkata, and the liver in Delhi.

