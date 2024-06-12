Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi meets Naveen Patnaik, invites him for swearing-in

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi meets outgoing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

BJP leader and Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday met outgoing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and invited him to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Odisha Government. The swearing-in of Majhi is set to take place today at 5 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders are expected to attend the event.

Naveen Patnaik has also congratualted N Chandrababu Naidu who took oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. "I am sure, under your visionary leadership the state will steer towards greater heights of development, innovation, and prosperity. Wish you all the success," Patnaik wrote.

Earlier today, accompanied by deputy CM designates KV Singh Deo and Prabhati Parida, Majhi paid floral tributes at the statues Utkala Mani Gopabandhu Das at Gopabandhu Square, Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das outside Raj Bhavan, Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo at Power House Square, and Parala Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati and Ramachandra Mardaraj Deo at AG Square.

He also garlanded the statues of Fakir Mohan Senapati at Vani Vihar Square, Dharanidhar Bhuyan at Mayfair Square, Gangadhar Meher at Kalinga Hospital Square and Birsa Munda at Maitri Vihar.

Majhi, a four-term MLA, said work will begin within 100 days of the formation of the new government to fulfil the promises made in the BJP's manifesto.

Deputy CM Deo said, "The moment we take our oath, we will start working on the promises made to the people in our election manifesto. We had gone to the people seeking their blessing and they have been kind to give us the opportunity of coming to the government."

On the way to garlanding the statue of the icons, Majhi stopped at the AG Square and met one Bijay Kumar Das, a class IV employee of the Transport Department, who was waiting on the roadside.

"He walked to me and asked whether I am good," Das said, adding that he could not believe that a leader would speak to a common man even after the elections.

"I told him that my salary goes into taking care of my family, and it is not sufficient to bear the expense of my children's studies," he said.

Following the meeting, Majhi said that after 24 years of rule by a party, the minimum requirement of the people should be fulfilled.

"But, here, people are struggling for a decent living," he said. The BJP stormed to power, ending 24 years of rule of the BJD by securing 78 of 147 assembly seats.

With inputs from PTI

